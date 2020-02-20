CLOSE
Cincinnati: Billboard’s Put Up In The City To Help Stop Sex Trafficking!!!

If your driving around town you probably have seen these new billboards targeting sex trafficking… These billboards help fight against sex trafficking and prostitution which has gotten completely out of hand. I’m glad to see Cincinnati Shedding light on this. These signs are encouraging people to say something if you see something you could save someone’s life!

Via Fox19

BLOC Ministries announced the campaign at Cincinnati City Hall with Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman and community leaders.

The “I’m NOT 4 Sale! — See Something? Say Something!” campaign reportedly consists of 24 billboards across the region designed to create awareness of sex trafficking and prostitution in Greater Cincinnati. It also involves the launch of a website, a social media effort, and promotional wear.

