Boosie, Boosie, Boosie! SMH. It’s seems as though every other day, the Baton Rouge rapper makes headlines for his unfiltered and low-key disrespectful behavior. It’s almost as if he does it on purpose. Ya know, for clout.

But I digress. Earlier this week, Boosie posted a video on Instagram shaming Dwyane Wade for allowing his 12-year old Zaya, formerly Zion, to identify as a female. In the ridiculously transphobic rant, Boosie nagged:

“I gotta say something about this s**t, bruh. Dwyane Wade man, you gon’ too f**king far.”

He added that Zaya is only 12-years old and doesn’t have the mental capacity to much such life altering decisions.

 

Of course, he got flamed on social media, with folks digging deep into the rappers troubled past.

But the real gag happened on Thursday after he tried to hit up a Planet Fitness in Georgia and was denied service. In true Boosie form, he took to Instagram to rant about the incident.

“Do not go to Planet Fitness, they racist, they haters. They just put me out Planet Fitness for what I said about Dwyane Wade son. “And they said I said in a video one of they employees was f****ts or some shit. … They got roaches in that bitch. Manager who was gay refused to let me n Planet Fitness because of my past actions on social media about gender etc., They racist, they have roaches, n they shower water don’t get hot !! Get out ya feelings lil bitch… Bitch u want a gay child but don’t nobody want to have a baby for yo sissy ass now u mad.”

 

So, it’s pretty safe to say that Boosie learned nothing from getting dragged over his homophobic and transphobic comments. How long ya’ll think it’ll be before he’s cancelled?

Ha! Boosie Tried To Workout At Planet Fitness After His Disgusting Zaya Wade Comments — And They Weren’t Having It  was originally published on globalgrind.com

