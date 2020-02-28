HBCU Spotlight: Oakwood University

Black History Month
| 02.28.20
Dismiss

Oakwood University

A private HBCU, Oakwood University is located in Huntsville Alabama and owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Founded in 1896, Oakwood University’s purpose was to educate the recently freed African-Americans in the South. Its original name was “Oakwood Industrial School” and based on a 380-acre former slave plantation. Its early days consisted of faith-based industrial training. It wasn’t until 1904 that the school expanded to include a broader curriculum. Oakwood University offers a Christian education that “promotes the harmonious development of mind, body and spirit, and prepares leaders in service for God and humanity.

Mission Statement:

 

Notable Alumni: Florida State Representative Ronald Brise; author and pastor, Dr. Stephen L. Williams; and singer Brian McKnight.

Mascot:

Enrollment: 

 

learn more: www.oakwood.edu

HBCU Spotlight: Oakwood University  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close