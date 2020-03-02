CLOSE
#WTFasho: Rap Group Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav!!!

Say it isn’t so rap group Public Enemy has fired Flavor Flav! What The Fasho!

Via LoveBScott

Public Enemy announced Sunday they are permanently “moving forward” without Flavor Flav, firing one of hip-hop’s most memorable hypemen after 37 years. The abrupt dismissal comes just two days after the rapper sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bernie Sanders over Chuck D’s concert at the campaign’s Los Angeles rally Sunday.

“Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the hip-hop legends said in a brief statement Sunday. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

How do you feel about this?

