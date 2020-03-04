CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Future’s Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign Wants Him Punished For “Fraud” Claims (Exclusive)

The woman who said she bore rapper Future’s baby daughter last year has asked the courts to sanction him for alleging that she’d lied to the judge in their paternity case.

Future contended in court papers that his one-time lover Eliza Reign committed “fraud” by lying in court papers that she was indigent and couldn’t afford filing fees because she didn’t have a job. He claimed she did work, had bank accounts and had a new SUV. Future said Reign’s legal moves amounted to perjury and asked that the state Attorney General investigate.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

But Reign fired back this week, saying that she was right to claim indigency in her paternity and child support case against the “Life Is Good” artist. She admitted that she did have bank accounts, but they had nominal amounts like $4 and $9 in them or were in the negative. The threshold for claiming indigency in Florida is having less than $2,500.

Reign also said she doesn’t own her car but leases it, and when it comes to her income, she takes in small fees for social media posts but hasn’t worked steadily since baby daughter Reign was born. The mom included her bank records and lease info in the motion to bolster her contentions.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

The Life & Times Of Future [PHOTOS]

25 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Future [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Life & Times Of Future [PHOTOS]

The Life & Times Of Future [PHOTOS]

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Future’s Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign Wants Him Punished For “Fraud” Claims (Exclusive)  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close