Columbus’s own L Brands announced that it will be closing its stores in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Check out their statement below:

Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, and PINK stores will close in the United States and Canada from March 17 to March 29, 2020 to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. The statement says that people who work in the home office are being asked to work from home.

The good thing is the company said all employees will continue to be paid and receive benefits during the time the stores are temporarily closed.

L Brands Stores Closing to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 3 hours ago

