8 Columbus Firefighters Test Positive for Coronavirus; 2 Recovered

Our first responders put their lives on the line every day to make sure that we are safe. Eight Columbus firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

According to NBC4i.com, Battalion Chief Steve Martin said that  two of those firefighters have already recovered and are back at work. The other six are still at home. A total of 36 people showing symptoms are in isolation. Nineteen are in quarantine because they are asymptomatic, but had close contact with someone who became symptomatic. The quarantine lasts 14 days or until a negative test for the symptomatic person.

They are monitoring every firefighter with a temperature check and a three question health screening when they arrive to work and halfway through their shifts.

8 Columbus Firefighters Test Positive for Coronavirus; 2 Recovered  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

