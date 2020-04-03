With more people staying, working, and attending school at home, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has announced it is cutting back on bus and rail services.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

RTA says service will be reduced by approximately 15% in response to the coronavirus crisis. Communities and destinations currently served by RTA will continue to have service, but it will be less frequent.

The change is slated to take place starting on Apr. 12.

13 routes will stay in place, and almost all of the weekend schedules are slated to remain intact. The most significant changes are on weekdays.

For the new RTA schedules, click here.

To read more of the story, click here.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jeff Greenberg and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland’s RTA Cutting Back on Bus and Rapid Services Due to COVID-19 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com