With more people staying, working, and attending school at home, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has announced it is cutting back on bus and rail services.
From WKYC 3News Cleveland:
RTA says service will be reduced by approximately 15% in response to the coronavirus crisis. Communities and destinations currently served by RTA will continue to have service, but it will be less frequent.
The change is slated to take place starting on Apr. 12.
13 routes will stay in place, and almost all of the weekend schedules are slated to remain intact. The most significant changes are on weekdays.
For the new RTA schedules, click here.
To read more of the story, click here.
Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jeff Greenberg and Getty Images
Remembering Bill Withers Through His Greatest Songs
Remembering Bill Withers Through His Greatest Songs
1. Just the Two of Us1 of 16
2. Ain't No Sunshine2 of 16
3. Lovely Day3 of 16
4. Lean on Me4 of 16
5. Grandma's Hands5 of 16
6. Stories6 of 16
7. Use Me7 of 16
8. Who Is He (And What Is He to You)?8 of 16
9. The Same Love That Made Me Laugh9 of 16
10. I Can't Write Left-Handed10 of 16
11. Oh Yeah!11 of 16
12. You Got the Stuff12 of 16
13. Something That Turns You On13 of 16
14. Harlem/Cold Baloney (Live)14 of 16
15. My Imagination15 of 16
16. Hope She'll be Happier16 of 16
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland’s RTA Cutting Back on Bus and Rapid Services Due to COVID-19 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com