Rihanna: Teamed Up With Twitter Ceo To Donate 4.2 Million To Fight Against Domestic Violence

Big ups to Rihanna who is always making a difference in the community… She has teamed up with the Ceo of Twitter Jack Dorsey to doante 4.2 Million Dollars to help fight against domestic violence.

via TMZ:

The singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation and the Twitter CEO announced Thursday they’re sending a $4.2 million grant to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles to help domestic abuse victims in the city.

The huge donation comes amid reports that at least 90 people are being turned away from full domestic violence shelters in L.A. per week, ever since California declared a safer-at-home order last month. (LoveBScott)

