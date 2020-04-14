LOCAL NEWS: Raising Cane’s To Help Support Area Food Banks Through Fundraising

Raising Cane’s is lending its support in communities throughout Ohio with all of the uncertainty going on during the coronavirus disease.

The popular chicken fingers restaurant chain is hosting a fundraiser to help area food banks all over the Buckeye state.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The fundraier will be executed via drive-thru windows, according to a news release sent on behalf of Raising Cane’s. Until Thursday, each day from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., 15% of funds raised will go to support the food banks.

Click here to read more and for more on how to help support and nominate a local food bank.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of wsmahar and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of StockFood and Getty Images

