‘T’ Magazine Honored 7 Bomb Black Actresses

NY Times’ “T” magazine pays homage to 7 esteemed black actresses who are representing and opening doors for new generation of Black actress.

Halle Berry (the first black woman to win a best actress Academy Award), Angela Bassett, Lynn Whitfield, Taraji P. Henson, Kimberly Elise, and Mary J. Blige for a group portrait to be featured in their Culture Issue. Viola Davis was also featured even though shes not included in the group portrait.

Black actress have been overlooked and ignored but now they are shinning.

See more pictures and read the full article here.

