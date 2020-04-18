CLOSE
Coronavirus
Fashion Nova & Cardi B donate $1K per hour to fans impacted by coronavirus!

Cardi B is doing her best to give back to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cardi B teamed up with Fashion Nova on April 8th and announced their donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days to families in need of financial help during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 200 recipients have received 1,000.

This giveaway is continuing every HOUR until May 20.

Apply HERE today.

