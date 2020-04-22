CLOSE
That Dr. Dre Vs. Diddy Beat Battle May Not Happen!

2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Day 3

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

After all the magic we witnessed on 4/20 with the two Kings, Babyface and Teddy Riley, we are anxiously awaiting the next battle. Swizz Beatz announced that the next battle he would like to see would be between two East coast and West Coast Moguls and  mega-producers, Dr. Dre and Diddy! We are so here for it…but it don’t look like Dr. Dre is with it.

Check out Swizz speaking on seeing Dre and Diddy battle next:

According to JamsineBrand, Dr. Dre is not really feeling this whole thing. Dre was speaking with Teddy Riley on IG live and this…Check it out below:

In the clip, Dr. Dre clearly says, “I don’t know if this thing right here that you guys are doing is for me…” Teddy responds, yeah, we’ll talk. So it’s up in the air right now folks. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Diddy has yet to respond to the challenge.

