Tiffany Haddish is On Bumble- the Dating App!(Video)

Tiffany Haddish may be self distancing but she hasn’t stopped dating.

The Girls Trip star said she’s interested in someone who’s an entrepreneur. You heard me Covid -19 hasn’t stopped her love search. She’s even been finding dates on popular dating app Bumble.

The Like a Boss actress caught up with E and spilled the tea on her virtual date with Common. Check it out:

Common and Haddish virtual date as part of a “pay it forward” initiative with Bumble. Together they donated $50,000.

Learn more HERE.

