Car break-ins and theft on the rise during quarantine

With most people quarantined in the house for the past several weeks, an upward trend in car related thefts since the pandemic began in March rose dramatically.

Several major cities have reported spikes, car thefts in New York jumped to 53% in the past month. Los Angeles overall crime is down but car thefts are up, 1,249 cars reported stolen in the past month.

Not every city is affected by the wave, Chicago and Dallas reported drops in car thefts since march.

Make sure your car is locked and personal items are not in view.