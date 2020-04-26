CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Car break-ins and theft on the rise during quarantine

Thief peering in a window

Source: JGI / Getty 

 

With most people quarantined in the house for the past several weeks, an upward trend in car related thefts since the pandemic began in March rose dramatically.

Several major cities have reported spikes, car thefts in New York jumped to 53% in the past month. Los Angeles overall crime is down but car thefts are up, 1,249 cars reported stolen in the past month.

Not every city is affected by the wave, Chicago and Dallas reported drops in car thefts since march.

Make sure your car is locked and personal items are not in view.

 

Drake’s New “Tootsie Slide” Quarantine-Themed Video Will Make You Feel A Bit Poor
10 photos
car theft

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 week ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 week ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close