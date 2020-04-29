CLOSE
Cincinnati: City Council Held A Meeting To Discuss Budget!

City Council is going to meet today around 12:45 pm today to discuss the impact the Coronavirus pandemic is having on the city’s budgets and services. What are your thoughts on this?

Via: Fox19

Council is expected to hear a presentation from city administrators “about the economic and operational impacts of the city’s COVID-19 related response efforts, and to consider taking action on ordinances and other related items and expenses,” according to a meeting notice.

City leaders face deficits in both the current budget that ends June 30 and the 2021 budget that must be passed by the end of June. That one is estimated to be $80 million to $100 million.

Budgets took major and unexpected hits due to loss of income tax revenue to the city as a result of an economic shutdown associated with the pandemic.

