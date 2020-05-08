CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Father & Son: Who Are Accused Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Arrested

The father & son who are accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery has been arrested in Georgia. What are your thoughts on this?  Let’s not forget even though they haven’t been convicted yet. But an arrest is a step in the right direction.

 

Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested for the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced. Both men were taken into custody and face charges of aggravated assault and murder.

Arbery, 25, was shot to death in Brunswick, a coastal city about midway between Savannah and Jacksonville, Florida, on Feb. 23 as he was running through the Satilla Shores neighborhood. His family insists he was out jogging, while the McMichaels claimed they though he was a burglar. (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

Accused , Ahmaud Arbery , are , arrested , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Father & Son , killing , of , who

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 12 hours ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 week ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close