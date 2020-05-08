Father & Son: Who Are Accused Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Arrested

The father & son who are accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery has been arrested in Georgia. What are your thoughts on this? Let’s not forget even though they haven’t been convicted yet. But an arrest is a step in the right direction.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested for the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced. Both men were taken into custody and face charges of aggravated assault and murder.

Arbery, 25, was shot to death in Brunswick, a coastal city about midway between Savannah and Jacksonville, Florida, on Feb. 23 as he was running through the Satilla Shores neighborhood. His family insists he was out jogging, while the McMichaels claimed they though he was a burglar. (LoveBScott)

