CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Jay-Z, Roc Nation Send Letter Demanding Justice For Ahmaud Arbery

#JusticeForAhmaud

Brunswick, Georgia Community Demonstrates For Justice Surrounding Shooting Death Of Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

The cold-blooded murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia has angered the culture. Seeing the jig since it took months for his killers to be arrested, Jay-Z and several Roc Nation artists have penned a letter to Georgia officials demanding justice.

By now you should at least be aware of the details. The 25-year old Arbery was simpy jogging in Satilla Shores, Georgia when he was stalked and killed by a father and son duo, and maybe more since there just happened to be video. It wasn’t until said footage was leaked, and a national uproar, that the perpetrators were arrested and it took another day or so before they were even charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Team Roc has penned an open letter addressed to Georgia elected officials demanding that this case isn’t filed away, like they already tried to do, obviously. The letter appeared in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (and was shared on Instagram) today (May 10), which happens to be Mother’s Day.

Part of it reads, “Ahmaud was a loving son, a brother and a positive role model in the community,” the letter reads. “He was a human being. He was also African-American which, sadly, means that he was a target. Still. And, on this Mother’s Day—just two days after what would have been Ahmaud’s 26th birthday—we simply cannot and will not stand for another black mother who must spend the day mourning the loss of her black son because of the color of his skin.”

The letter is signed by JAY-Z, Alicia Keys, Meek Mill, and Yo Gotti and demands that District Attorney Tom Durden recuse himself considering one of the perps, Gregory McMichael, used to be a police officer.

 

Jay-Z, Roc Nation Send Letter Demanding Justice For Ahmaud Arbery  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 days ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 days ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close