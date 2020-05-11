LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Monsters Have Officially Ended Their Season

The 2019-2020 season for the Cleveland Monsters is now over.

With concerns involving the coronavirus disease, the American Hockey League, in which the Monsters is a part of, has “voted” to end the rest of the current season for all its teams.

Not only will the remaining games not take place, but the Calder Cup Playoffs for this year will not be happening.

The AHL is the primary developmental league for the National Hockey League, which has also put its season on hold but has not announced a cancellation of remaining games.

The season wasn’t looking so hot for Monsters, as the team was struggling on the ice rink, and now will end its season on a sour note:

The Cleveland Monsters ended the season last in the North Division and had the second-lowest points percentage in the AHL.

For fans wondering what to do about their tickets, they can contact the team at either 216-420-0000 or service@clevelandmonsters.com.

