Ohio Families Will Receive Extra $300 In SNAP Benefits To Make Sure Kids Eat!

Many Ohio families have been pushed into very difficult situations due to the coronavirus pandemic. While others have found themselves in tougher situations than what they’ve already been dealing with. In efforts to make sure families are able to put food on the table daily, a boost from the state has been approved.

Governor Mike DeWine announced today that families of students who received free or reduced school lunches will be getting an additional $300 in SNAP (or EBT) benefits. An estimated 850,000 students qualify for this assistance.

Approximately $250 million will be awarded to families across the state of Ohio. The funds are coming from the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) plan, which was approved by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (ODJFS) will be distributing the approved funds. Families will be sent the funds directly and do not need to worry about an application process.

Source: NBC4i

