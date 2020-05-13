CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Ohio Families Will Receive Extra $300 In SNAP Benefits To Make Sure Kids Eat!

 

Many Ohio families have been pushed into very difficult situations due to the coronavirus pandemic. While others have found themselves in tougher situations than what they’ve already been dealing with. In efforts to make sure families are able to put food on the table daily, a boost from the state has been approved.

Governor Mike DeWine announced today that families of students who received free or reduced school lunches will be getting an additional $300 in SNAP (or EBT) benefits. An estimated 850,000 students qualify for this assistance.

Approximately $250 million will be awarded to families across the state of Ohio. The funds are coming from the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) plan, which was approved by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (ODJFS) will be distributing the approved funds. Families will be sent the funds directly and do not need to worry about an application process.

Source: NBC4i 

Ohio Families Will Receive Extra $300 In SNAP Benefits To Make Sure Kids Eat!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 days ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 days ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close