Oprah: Surprises Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom With A Phone Call On His Birthday

Oprah picked up the phone and called Ahmaud Arbery’s mother with a surprise happy birthday wish on what would have been Arbery’s birthday.

via TMZ:

Ahmaud’s mom, Wanda Cooper-Jones, tells TMZ … Oprah personally reached out Friday, offering condolences over her son’s murder and wishing Ahmaud a happy birthday.

Wanda says she was in disbelief when she answered the phone to find Oprah on the other end. She’s still not sure how O got her number — O’s got her ways — but Oprah said she was thinking of Ahmaud’s family on what should have been his special day. (LoveBScott)

