CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Oprah: Surprises Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom With A Phone Call On His Birthday

Oprah picked up the phone and called Ahmaud Arbery’s mother with a surprise happy birthday wish on what would have been  Arbery’s birthday.

via TMZ:

Ahmaud’s mom, Wanda Cooper-Jones, tells TMZ … Oprah personally reached out Friday, offering condolences over her son’s murder and wishing Ahmaud a happy birthday.

Wanda says she was in disbelief when she answered the phone to find Oprah on the other end. She’s still not sure how O got her number — O’s got her ways — but Oprah said she was thinking of Ahmaud’s family on what should have been his special day. (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

A , Ahmaud Arbery's , Birthday , call , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , His , mom , on , Oprah , phone , Surprises , With

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 days ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 days ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Photos
Close