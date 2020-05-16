CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Ohio: 14-Year-Old Graduated From College Before Finishing High School

The teen is on her way to be done with college before finishing high school.

We have seen people attend and graduate college at a young age. However, I can’t remember the last time I saw anybody graduate from college before they even finished high school.

That is what 14-year-old Amber Bennett did after she graduated with an associate degree from  Cuyahoga Community College. She accomplished this before finishing out her freshman year in high school.

 

It’s all thanks to the Tri-C’s College Credit Plus program that gives students the change to earn college credit while attending high school.

It’s really a great program for you know students who are motivated,” explained Bennett’s counselor Matt Kasl. “They can go ahead and use as an opportunity to complete their college credit and earn those high school credits at the same time.

Bennett added that her parents were a big help and support system to push her to achieve this accomplishment.

My mother, oh my goodness, she’s such a big help. She is very very very proud. She loves education and she actually graduated Tri-C a couple times as well. My dad he helps me, he drives me to and from school… and my uncle  he inspired me to go into psychology.

Bennett is on her way to graduate with her bachelor’s degree in 2023 before she graduates from high school.

You go girl!

Check Out These Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) In The U.S. (PHOTOS)

25 photos Launch gallery

Check Out These Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) In The U.S. (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Check Out These Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) In The U.S. (PHOTOS)

Check Out These Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) In The U.S. (PHOTOS)

Did you attend an Historically Black College or University? See if we listed it below.

Ohio: 14-Year-Old Graduated From College Before Finishing High School  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 days ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 week ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 week ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 weeks ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close