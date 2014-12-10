Cuba Gooding Jr To Star In FX’s O.J. Simpson Flick

Academy-Award winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr has been tapped to play the title role in FX’s American Crime Story: People Vs. O.J. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gooding Jr will star as OJ Simpson alongside 12 Year A Slave’s Sarah Paulson, who will portray former prosecutor Marcia Clark. The miniseries is based on the book: The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson, the film will focus on one of the most notorious trials of 1990’s, and will be told from the lawyers point of views.

The first 10 episodes of the project, will also examine the frenzied out of courtroom antics and battles of wit from both the defense and district attorney’s office. The series will also will showcase a mixture of the prosecution’s self-assurance, the defense’s desire, and also offer an account of the LAPD’s troubled history with the African-American community during that time period in Los Angeles which created reasonable doubt in the case.

The anthology is coming from the masterminds of Glee and American Horror Story creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck, with Murphy slated to direct. The duo will also serve as executive producers. Once called, “The Trial of the Century,” former football great O.J. Simpson was charged with the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, where he was acquitted.

Production of surrounding the series will begin next year in Los Angeles.

