CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Cuba Gooding Jr To Star In FX’s O.J. Simpson Flick

 

Academy-Award winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr has been tapped to play the title role in FX’s American Crime Story: People Vs. O.J. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gooding Jr will star as OJ Simpson alongside 12 Year A Slave’s Sarah Paulson, who will portray former prosecutor Marcia Clark. The miniseries is based on the book: The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson, the film will focus on one of the most notorious trials of 1990’s, and will be told from the lawyers point of views.

MUST READ: 18 Years Later Kato Kaelin Claims O.J. Simpson “Did It”

The first 10 episodes of the project, will also examine the frenzied out of courtroom antics and battles of wit from both the defense and district attorney’s office. The series will also will showcase a mixture of the prosecution’s self-assurance, the defense’s desire, and also offer an account of the LAPD’s troubled history with the African-American community during that time period in Los Angeles which created reasonable doubt in the case.

The anthology is coming from the masterminds of Glee and American Horror Story creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck, with Murphy slated to direct. The duo will also serve as executive producers. Once called, “The Trial of the Century,” former football great O.J. Simpson was charged with the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, where he was acquitted.

Production of surrounding the series will begin next year in Los Angeles.

RELATED STORIES:

OJ Simpson Khloe Kardashian’s Father?

Did Oprah Get O.J. Simpson To Confess To Murdering His Wife?

 

Cuba Gooding Jr To Star In FX’s O.J. Simpson Flick was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Cuba Gooding Jr. , O. J. Simpson

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close