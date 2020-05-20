WTFasho: Mom Sues Police After Returning A TV Goes Wrong [Video]

A mom in St Louis is suing the police department after a violent arrest at Sams Club. After her son tried to return his tv.

Via LoveBScott

A 68-year-old Missouri mother is suing police after she claims she and her son were “violently arrested” while trying to return a TV they’d bought at Sam’s Club.

Marvia Gray, who is Black, alleges police brutality at the hands of the four white officers it took to restrain them, after they were falsely accused of stealing.

Cell phone video captured the moment the duo were arrested, which left her 42-year-old son with shattered front teeth, a head injury requiring 12 stitches and seven staples, as well as a cut above his right eye that required seven stitches; she claimed afterward that during the confrontation, she thought her son was going to be killed.

Also On 100.3: