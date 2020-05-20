CLOSE
#WTFasho: Mom Sues Police After Returning A TV Goes Wrong [Video]

 

A mom in St Louis is suing the police department after a violent arrest at Sams Club. After her son tried to return his tv.

A 68-year-old Missouri mother is suing police after she claims she and her son were “violently arrested” while trying to return a TV they’d bought at Sam’s Club.

Cell phone video captured the moment the duo were arrested, which left her 42-year-old son with shattered front teeth, a head injury requiring 12 stitches and seven staples, as well as a cut above his right eye that required seven stitches; she claimed afterward that during the confrontation, she thought her son was going to be killed.

Close