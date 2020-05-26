Kevin Hart: Explains Why His Wife Stayed With Him!!!

Kevin Hart opens up about why his wife stayed with him after all of the crazy stuff that went on.

Via LoveBScott

“She came to an amazing conclusion of, ‘I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better,’” he said on “The School of Greatness” podcast of Eniko Parrish, who is pregnant with their second child together, a baby girl.

“‘That’s what you owe me. You owe me the get-better.’ And she held me accountable,” Hart, 40, continued. “It wasn’t a walk in the park, but it was her understanding that we don’t let the outside world affect our inside, and I credit her for setting that tone.”

