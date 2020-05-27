CLOSE
David Banner Discusses Sacrifices In The Black Community [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Activist David Banner joins the show to discuss what he thinks the black community should sacrifice when dealing with hatred in this country.

He breaks down the murder of George Floyd and other lives that have been lost at the hands of police officers all over the country.

Banner is currently working with a company that makes bulletproof vests for black people.

“I don’t want equal rights, I want better rights.”

His message is to think about what are you willing to sacrifice today to make sure the next generation doesn’t deal with racial injustice in the future.

