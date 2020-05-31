CLOSE
News
HomeNews

HBO Max Has Arrived, Find Out If You’re One of The Millions Who Can Use It For Free

HBO Max is $14.99 a month.

Here Is How You Can Upgrade To HBO Max For Free

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

Another contender in the streaming wars has arrived. HBO Max officially launched today, and you could be one of the millions who could use the service for free 99.

HBO’s new streaming service couldn’t have come at a better time as the country is currently binging and consuming movies at television shows at an alarming pace. Dubbed Netflix’s biggest competitor, the service hit the ground running thanks in large part to it having every show and movie from HBO’s current lineup. You can also throw in exclusive content from DC Comics and WarnerMedia as well as favorite shows like the Living Single ripoff, Friends, Big Bang Theory, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Boondocks, and Rick and Morty.

Oh, and we can’t forget the recently announce “Snyder Cut” of that super wack DC team-up film Justice League that will exclusively premiere on HBO Max. You will get all of that for $14.99, but if your lucky, you could be one of the millions who actually will get a free upgrade, but it’s not so simple.

Now, if you already have a subscription to HBO Now, you might have noticed that it has become HBO Max already, so that means you’re good. BUT there is a catch, you have to pay your subscription bill through either HBONow.com, Apple, or Google. If you happened to subscribe to HBO Now through a third-party like Amazon Prime Video Channels or Roku, or through an internet provider, you would not be upgraded for free.

If you’re unsure if your third-party provider is on the list, HBO’s help guide suggests:

1. After logging in, you need to head to the Profile section.

i. On a computer, check the upper-right corner and choose the Profile icon.

ii. On a phone or tablet, tap the Profile icon, then tap the Settings icon (upper-right corner).

2. Choose Billing Information and look for the following sentence: Your subscription is billed through _________.

You can also see the full list of third-party supporters that don’t make the cut here.

Users can also get a free upgrade through their cable providers as well. Here is the list below:

  • DirecTV/AT&T TV (see the next section)
  • Hulu
  • YouTube TV
  • Comcast
  • Charter/Spectrum
  • Altice (Optimum and SuddenLink)
  • Verizon
  • Cox Communications
  • NCTC (WOW!, Atlantic Broadband, RCN, Grande Communications & Wave, and MCTV)

So if you’re one of those who have gotten HBO Max for free congrats and enjoy. If you haven’t, don’t feel blue and sign up because, honestly, it’s worth every single penny.

Photo: Presley Ann / Getty

HBO Max Has Arrived, Find Out If You’re One of The Millions Who Can Use It For Free  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 week ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close