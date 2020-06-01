CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Patients Could Pay More at Dentist Office!

Sam & Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries

Source: Supplied by WENN / WENN

Gotta go to the dentist soon? If so, you could see an extra fee on your bill. As dental offices across the country resume services they have new guidelines from the American Dental Association to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and that extra cost could be passed to you.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire

Source: Supplied by WENN / WENN

According to FoxNews, the guidelines include screening patients for the corona virus, having patients wait outside rather than in a waiting room, office staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), and longer waits as more cleaning must happen between patients. The cost of the PPE and other protective measures added to exam rooms really add up. This, coupled with the fact that dentist visits are way down, means many are choosing to tack a fee of about $10 onto patient visits to cover their increased costs. At least one person reports their insurance company refused to cover the extra charge as well.

For more information, click here.

Patients Could Pay More at Dentist Office!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 weeks ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 1 month ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 1 month ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close