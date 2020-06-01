Patients Could Pay More at Dentist Office!

Gotta go to the dentist soon? If so, you could see an extra fee on your bill. As dental offices across the country resume services they have new guidelines from the American Dental Association to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and that extra cost could be passed to you.

According to FoxNews, the guidelines include screening patients for the corona virus, having patients wait outside rather than in a waiting room, office staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), and longer waits as more cleaning must happen between patients. The cost of the PPE and other protective measures added to exam rooms really add up. This, coupled with the fact that dentist visits are way down, means many are choosing to tack a fee of about $10 onto patient visits to cover their increased costs. At least one person reports their insurance company refused to cover the extra charge as well.

