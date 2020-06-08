CLOSE
Minneapolis: City Council Plans To Dismantle The Police Department

Minneapolis city council vows to dismantle their police department.  By dismantle, they mean get rid of it.

 

via TMZ:

The stunning announcement was made Sunday, with nine out of thirteen members coming out in support of the idea, which gives them a majority that can’t be vetoed by Mayor Frey.

So, what does it mean exactly? Welp, the council members admit it won’t be an immediate change — but make no mistake, they say when the dust settles, Minneapolis will not have a traditional police department.

The alternative, according to them, is community-based safety … a term they’ve yet to fully explain.

