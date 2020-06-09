CLOSE
New Zealand Eliminates Corona Virus??

New Zealand is making some major claims that have heads turning around the world. The country is saying that it has rid itself of the novel corona virus and has seen no new cases in weeks.

According to the NY Times, New Zealand appears to have completely eliminated the corona virus, with health officials saying Monday the last known infected person in the country has recovered, and it had been 17 days since a new case was reported. However, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned, “[E]limination is not a point in time, it is a sustained effort. We almost certainly will see cases here again . . . and that is not a sign that we have failed, it is a reality of this virus.”

The country is removing almost all its corona virus restrictions except for border controls, which are keeping out everyone except citizens and residents, with limited exceptions, and imposes a quarantine on everyone who enters. New Zealand was helped by being an island and by Ardern instituting a strict early lockdown.

New Zealand Eliminates Corona Virus??  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Close