CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Ray J & Princess Love: Sued For Not Paying Reward For Lost Dog

Ray J and Princess love are being sued for not paying the reward money for their lost dog.

via TMZ:

The estranged couple is being sued by Eddie Macione, who claims he found their lost dog, Boogati, but hasn’t seen a dime of the $20,000 reward he says they were offering.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Macione claims he found the pup wandering Woodland Hills in early April 2019 with no identification tags. Macione says he cared for the dog for weeks until he saw our story about Ray J and Princess dangling $20K for Boogati’s return, no questions asked. The next day he says he called the number listed on the reward postings and returned the pooch.

In the docs, Macione says Ray J and Princess have refused to fork over any dough and are using their fame to “frighten” him from pursuing the reward. The lawsuit doesn’t specify what they allegedly did to scare Macione.

Now, the guy’s going after Ray and Princess for the full $20,000 plus damages. (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

dog , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , For , lost , not , Paying , Ray J & Princess Love , Reward , sued

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close