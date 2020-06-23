Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Protecting Black Women [VIDEO]

Jeff Johnson is back with three things you know. After multiple videos surface of black women being abused by black men, Jeff Johnson explains how men need to take more initiative when protecting women.

Along with that, he speaks about voting and how to promote a healthy co-parenting situation. Listen to the clip above on how to make changes to the men in your household.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Green 20 photos Launch gallery Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Green 1. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama Source:Getty 1 of 20 2. Uzo Aduba Source:Getty 2 of 20 3. Jada Pinkett Smith Source:Getty 3 of 20 4. Normani Source:WENN 4 of 20 5. Lizzo Source:WENN 5 of 20 6. Danielle Brooks Source:Getty 6 of 20 7. Laverne Cox Source:Getty 7 of 20 8. Viola Davis Source:Getty 8 of 20 9. Leslie Jones Source:Getty 9 of 20 10. Lupita Nyong'o Source:Getty 10 of 20 11. Rihanna Source:Getty 11 of 20 12. Tiffany Boone Source:WENN 12 of 20 13. Dominique Jackson Source:Getty 13 of 20 14. Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty 14 of 20 15. Ava DuVernay Source:Getty 15 of 20 16. Zendaya Source:Getty 16 of 20 17. Andra Day Source:WENN 17 of 20 18. Ari Lennox Source:Getty 18 of 20 19. Meagan Good Source:Getty 19 of 20 20. Solange Knowles Source:Getty 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Green Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Green [caption id="attachment_3074033" align="alignleft" width="1040"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] It’s no secret that Black women are amazing. We’re brilliant, we create trends that everyone mimics and we can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that even any color we wear, next to our beautiful melanated skin, we can make you believe that we invented them. So to celebrate our divine power and ability to rock the heck out a pigmented hue, here are 20 times that folks like former First Lady Michelle Obama, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, and more sistas owned the color green.

Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Protecting Black Women [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com