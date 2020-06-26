‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated In Connecticut After Calling Himself ‘God’ And Calling Cops On Black Men

As much as Black people have to beware of “Karen,” folks must also beware of “Karen’s husband.”

At his point, Karen is universally known as a white woman who will call the cops on a Black person no matter how minuscule the issue (sorry to the Black people actually named Karen).

“Karen’s husband” has surfaced as an offshoot to Karen, describing a white man who will also call the police over the pettiest of things.

One man in Connecticut exemplified “Karen’s husband” when he called the cops on a group of Black men and referred to himself as “God,” declaring “White lives matter too.” He even allegedly pepper sprayed the guys.

The Stamford Police Department released a statement saying that while the incident is still under investigation, “we do believe that in this specific case, based on the totality of the information we have collected so far, the event escalated into a racial incident.”

“What this gentleman knew was that he can weaponize the 911 system, just like the lady in Central Park did, and so he doesn’t have to pull a gun anymore,” Crosland said. “Because of the system that is built on racism and prejudice, he was able to just call 911.”

