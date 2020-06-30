CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 30, 2020: Abortion Law Struck Down — Trump’s Russian Relationship — Professor T.I.

1. Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana Abortion Clinic Law

What You Need To Know:

By the slimmest of margins, abortion activists won the latest Supreme Court ruling. Chief Justice John Roberts voted with the more liberal justices against the Louisiana law designed to restrict, if not eliminate abortions, altogether.

2. Donald Trump’s Russian Relationships Questioned, Again

What You Need To Know:

A New York Times report alleges a dangerous, horrific Russian payment program involving the killing of U.S. forces.

3. Coronavirus Update: As The Pandemic in the U.S. Worsens, Federal Health Official Issues Call to Action

What You Need To Know:

As the U.S. has come to a crucial time in the fight against the pandemic, health officials at the national level, who have previously taken a more lax approach to communicating with the public about the virus, are somewhat stepping up the severity in their messaging.

4. Judge Warns Of Changes In Trials of Former Minneapolis Cops

What You Need To Know:

The four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd were back in court Monday.

5. Black and Female-Owned PopCom Smart Vending Startup Makes History Through Crowdfunding

What You Need To Know:

Shopping at a retail store has changed drastically since the pandemic began.

Photos
Close