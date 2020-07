Kanye West drops a new video to his song called “Wash Us In The Blood” Mr West had a surprise cameo from his daughter North West. This time he teamed up with Dr Dre for the first time. Yhe video also features Travis Scott.

The clip, directed by Arthur Jafa, features Kanye in a computer-generated mask as footage from the recent Black Lives Matter protests splash across the screen.

Take a look at the video below. (LoveBScott)

