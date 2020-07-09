CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 9, 2020: CAREN Act Bill — Kanye’s Political Party — Top Athlete HBCU Commitment

1. Kanye West Promises “Good Life” In His “Birthday Party” Run For President

What You Need To Know:

Love him…Hate him…or feel sorry for him, Kanye West is a conversation starter.

2. San Francisco Lawmaker Introduces CAREN Act to End Racially Motivated 911 Calls

What You Need To Know:

As more white women across the country are caught on camera using their privilege and their phones as tools to perform racially biased, and potentially deadly, acts, a San Francisco lawmaker is using his power to put a stop to the abuse of emergency 911 calls to law enforcement.   

3. Coronavirus Update: Trump Begins Process to Cut Ties With the World Health Organization

What You Need To Know:

In a historic move, the Trump administration has begun the process to formally withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization.

4. Facebook Still Unwilling to Face Reality

What You Need To Know:

An internal audit of Facebook operations released Wednesday confirms the takeaway from Tuesday’s video conference with civil rights organizations from the #StopHateForProfit campaign. 

5. Microsoft & IBM Slightly Social Distancing From The $8 Billion Facial Recognition Market

What You Need To Know:

As pressure on tech companies builds in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer Amazon (AMZN -0.51%), Microsoft (MSFT +0.79%) and IBM (IBM +3.30%) are marginally stepping away from their home grown facial recognition technologies.

Close