5 People Arrested In Connection With Pop Smoke’s Murder

Pop Smoke At Paris Fashion Week

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

According to TMZ, three adults and two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the February 2020 murder of Pop Smoke.

LAPD served multiple search warrants around Los Angeles early Thursday (July 9) and law enforcement arrested those five individuals on unspecified charges.

The NYC rapper was in Los Angeles when masked gunman broke into a rental property he was staying at on February 19 and attempted to rob him. The gunmen shot and killed Pop and the investigation stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting Los Angeles County.

Pop posthumously released his debut album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon on July 3, executive produced by 50 Cent. The album is expected to land at No. 1 on the upcoming Billboard 200 chart with more than 200,000 equivalent album units earned.

5 People Arrested In Connection With Pop Smoke’s Murder  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

