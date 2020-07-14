Your Mask May Be Giving You Maskne. Here’s How To Prevent Acne From Your Mask

Coronavirus is the root of many problems in 2020, and now it may be causing you acne.

Officials are saying wearing a mask is the number one preventative measure to take against contracting the virus, but now people are reacting to them. Some masks are causing skin flare-up and irritation giving a reason for citizens to draw back from wearing a mask.

Dermatologists named the new phenomenon “maskne” which is formed when the mask rubs against your skin. American Academy of Dermatology recognizes it as something that is similar to the acne football players get from the chin strap on a helmet.

Reports say that due to little ventilation when wearing a mask, people are breathing in their own bacteria onto their faces that can lead to sites, staph infections, and more. Infections can get worst in summer months because of excessive sweating and heat.

Professionals say that preventing maskne is very easy, here are some precautions you should take.

Clean your mask.

Since we’re going to be in the pandemic until further notice, you should treat your mask as your regular clothes. You should be washing it frequently to prevent bacteria from lingering on the fabric. If you’re using disposable masks, be sure to change them out regularly as well. It’s better to have multiple masks and find one that’s most comfortable on the skin.

Wash your face.

It’s important to take care of your skin and wash your face. If you’re acne-prone, doctors recommend washing your face twice a day and finding the perfect products for your skin.

Be gentle on your skin.

Being gentle with your skin means making sure you find the right moisturizer to hydrate your skin. Using a moisturizer creates a barrier on the skin to protect from possible irritations. It is also advised to avoid oils because they can create breakouts.

Avoid wearing makeup.

Wearing makeup is just adding extra product on your face and clogs pores. Dermatologists recommend keeping your face as clean as possible while wearing masks to prevent irritations and extra acne.

