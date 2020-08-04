CORONAVIRUS: Facial Coverings Are Now Required for Ohio K-12 Students

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has mentioned that a statewide order is going into effect to have all of the Kindergarten through 12th grade students wear masks and facial coverings at their respective schools.

This serves as a “recommendation” from doctors to have those students help fight off the coronavirus pandemic.

It also comes from a joint letter issued on Aug. 4 from the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association, the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The recommendation comes with the following exemptions: Children under 2 years old Any child unable to remove the face covering without assistance A child with “significant behavioral/psychological undergoing treatment that is exacerbated specifically by the use of a facial covering,” for example, severe anxiety or a tactile aversion. A child “living with severe autism or with extreme development delay who may become agitated or anxious wearing a mask.”

A child “with a facial deformity that causes airway obstruction.”

It is important to note that asthma, allergies and sinus infections are each not permitted as exceptions to the mask rule.

Gov. DeWine explains that this order came from a recommendation through the Ohio Department of Health.

Doctors now advise that kids K-12 wear a mask. This morning, the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association & @OHPediatricians jointly recommended masks for all kids returning to school. Here is their letter in support of masks for kids which outlines specific exemptions. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/mGGmeDVeIP — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 4, 2020

I'm announcing today that we will be issuing an order that reflects this policy statewide. This gives us the best shot to keep Ohio's kids and educators safe and physically in school. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 4, 2020

We are working w/ @FEMA to distribute 2M masks to schools for use by students and staff. We’ll deliver these to regional education service centers serving as our distribution partners so schools and families have access to the resources they for the coming school year. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 4, 2020

