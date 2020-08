ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Football Team officially unveiled their new helmets that feature no logo. The team’s 2020 helmets simply have the players’ numbers in gold on the side in place of the previous logo.

View this post on Instagram New helmet swag A post shared by Washington Football Team (@washingtonnfl) on Aug 5, 2020 at 10:13am PDT

Washington Football Team Unveils New Helmets, No Logo was originally published on theteam980.com

