On Thursday, the attorneys for Breonna Taylor‘s family held a news conferences to debrief on their meetings with Kentucky’s attorney general and Louisville’s mayor. According to civil rights lawyer and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, charges are expected for the officers involved in the fatal shooting.

According to WKLY, Crump was joined by co-counsels Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker to speak at Louisville Metro Hall at 10 a.m. They were joined by Taylor’s mom, Tamika Palmer, and her aunt.

Crump reiterated in a Thursday tweet what he said during the news conference, saying that after meeting with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, “we expect charges WILL be filed against those who killed Breonna Taylor.”

After meeting with @kyoag and @louisvillemayor, we expect charges WILL be filed against those who killed Breonna Taylor. #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 13, 2020

This is a developing story that will be updated.

After AG Meeting, Ben Crump Expects ‘Charges Will Be Filed’ Against Breonna Taylor’s Killers was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 100.3: