CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

If You’re Looking For A New Church Home, Black Tony Recommends This One…[WATCH]

Of course Black Tony didn’t show up to work, but he left quite a message.

Since he didn’t show up, per usual, he wanted to leave a recommendation for a church. He wanted to let all of his listeners know that his church is one of a kind and if anyone is interested, they are welcoming everyone.

This ain’t your average church home, so be prepared to clutch your pearls when you hear this.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Kim Kardashian & Family Get Baptized At Historic Church In Armenia [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Kim Kardashian & Family Get Baptized At Historic Church In Armenia [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Kim Kardashian & Family Get Baptized At Historic Church In Armenia [PHOTOS]

Kim Kardashian & Family Get Baptized At Historic Church In Armenia [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_126137" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: KAREN MINASYAN / Getty[/caption] Kim Kardashian recently visited her family’s Armenia homeland to get baptized with her children at one of the oldest churches in the world.  Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter! “Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip,” she wrote. “So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.” Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian was there supporting her sister and taking part in the traditional Armenian service where they lit candles that symbolized Jesus being the light of the world.  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). See photos from their born-again experience below…  RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Asks Pastors How To Share Faith With Kids [VIDEO] RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Psalm West RELATED: Kanye West Shares His Faith Journey At Sunday Service In Atlanta: “Jesus Christ Brought Me Closer To My Family”

If You’re Looking For A New Church Home, Black Tony Recommends This One…[WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 weeks ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close