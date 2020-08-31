VMA’S: 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Winners List

Here is the winners list for last nights VMA’S

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Blackpink – “How You Like That”

Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – “WAP”

Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”

DaBaby (featuring Roddy Rich) – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled (featuring Drake) – “Popstar”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”

Lil Baby (featuring 42 Dugg) – “We Paid”

Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”

Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé) – “Savage (Remix)”

Pop Smoke (featuring 50 Cent and Roddy Rich) – “The Woo”

Saint Jhn – “Roses”

Saweetie – “Tap In”

Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”

Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Yungblud

BEST GROUP

5 Seconds of Summer

Blackpink

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Monsta X

Now United

The 1975

Twenty One Pilots

BEST POP

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You Should Be Sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “Bop”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

BEST ROCK

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

Finneas – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “Mamacita”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que? Pena”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “Someone’s Someone”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “Xanny” – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Directed by Anton Tammi

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Art Direction by Anna Colome? Nogu ?

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Art Direction by Christian Stone

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room” – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “On” – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – “Bop” – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – “Motivation” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

BEST EDITING

Halsey – “Graveyard” – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

Rosalía – “A Pale?” – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana (LoveBScott)

