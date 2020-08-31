VMA’S: 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Winners List

Here is the winners list for last nights VMA’S
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- DaBaby
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
- Post Malone – “Circles”
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
BEST COLLABORATION
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”
SONG OF THE SUMMER
- Blackpink – “How You Like That”
- Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – “WAP”
- Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”
- DaBaby (featuring Roddy Rich) – “Rockstar”
- DJ Khaled (featuring Drake) – “Popstar”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”
- Lil Baby (featuring 42 Dugg) – “We Paid”
- Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”
- Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé) – “Savage (Remix)”
- Pop Smoke (featuring 50 Cent and Roddy Rich) – “The Woo”
- Saint Jhn – “Roses”
- Saweetie – “Tap In”
- Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”
- Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Lewis Capaldi
- Roddy Ricch
- Tate McRae
- Yungblud
BEST GROUP
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Blackpink
- BTS
- Chloe x Halle
- CNCO
- Little Mix
- Monsta X
- Now United
- The 1975
- Twenty One Pilots
BEST POP
- BTS – “On”
- Halsey – “You Should Be Sad”
- Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift – “Lover”
BEST HIP-HOP
- DaBaby – “Bop”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
- Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”
BEST ROCK
- Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
- Coldplay – “Orphans”
- Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
- Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
- The Killers – “Caution”
BEST ALTERNATIVE
- The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
- All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
- Finneas – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
- Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
- Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
- Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”
BEST LATIN
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
- Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “Mamacita”
- J Balvin – “Amarillo”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
- Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que? Pena”
BEST R&B
- Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
- Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
- H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
- Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
BEST K-POP
- (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
- BTS – “On”
- EXO – “Obsession”
- Monsta X – “Someone’s Someone”
- Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
- Red Velvet – “Psycho”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
- Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
- H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
- Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
- Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
- Drake – “Toosie Slide”
- John Legend – “Bigger Love”
- Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
- Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
- CNCO – Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
- John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
BEST DIRECTION
- Billie Eilish – “Xanny” – Directed by Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat – “Say So” – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Directed by Nabil
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Directed by Dave Meyers
- Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Directed by Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Directed by Anton Tammi
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
- Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
- Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
BEST ART DIRECTION
- A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Art Direction by Anna Colome? Nogu ?
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Art Direction by Christian Stone
- Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Visual Effects by Mathematic
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
- Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room” – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- BTS – “On” – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
- CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
- DaBaby – “Bop” – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Choreography by Richy Jackson
- Normani – “Motivation” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
BEST EDITING
- Halsey – “Graveyard” – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
- James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Edited by Frank Lebon
- Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
- Rosalía – “A Pale?” – Edited by Andre Jones
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana (LoveBScott)
Also On 100.3: