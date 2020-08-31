CLOSE
VMA’S: 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Winners List

Here is the winners list for last nights VMA’S

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
  • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
  • Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
  • Taylor Swift – “The Man”
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • DaBaby
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Post Malone
  • The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
  • Doja Cat – “Say So”
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
  • Post Malone – “Circles”
  • Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

BEST COLLABORATION

  • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
  • Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
  • Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

SONG OF THE SUMMER

  • Blackpink – “How You Like That”
  • Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – “WAP”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”
  • DaBaby (featuring Roddy Rich) – “Rockstar”
  • DJ Khaled (featuring Drake) – “Popstar”
  • Doja Cat – “Say So”
  • Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”
  • Lil Baby (featuring 42 Dugg) – “We Paid”
  • Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”
  • Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé) – “Savage (Remix)”
  • Pop Smoke (featuring 50 Cent and Roddy Rich) – “The Woo”
  • Saint Jhn – “Roses”
  • Saweetie – “Tap In”
  • Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”
  • Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

  • Doja Cat
  • Jack Harlow
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Tate McRae
  • Yungblud

BEST GROUP

  • 5 Seconds of Summer
  • Blackpink
  • BTS
  • Chloe x Halle
  • CNCO
  • Little Mix
  • Monsta X
  • Now United
  • The 1975
  • Twenty One Pilots

BEST POP

  • BTS – “On”
  • Halsey – “You Should Be Sad”
  • Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
  • Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
  • Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST HIP-HOP

  • DaBaby – “Bop”
  • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
  • Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
  • Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
  • Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

BEST ROCK

  • Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
  • Coldplay – “Orphans”
  • Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
  • Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
  • Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
  • The Killers – “Caution”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

  • The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
  • All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
  • Finneas – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
  • Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
  • Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
  • Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST LATIN

  • Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
  • Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “Mamacita”
  • J Balvin – “Amarillo”
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
  • Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que? Pena”

BEST R&B

  • Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
  • Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
  • H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
  • Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
  • Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST K-POP

  • (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
  • BTS – “On”
  • EXO – “Obsession”
  • Monsta X – “Someone’s Someone”
  • Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
  • Red Velvet – “Psycho”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

  • Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
  • Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”
  • Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
  • H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
  • Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
  • Taylor Swift – “The Man”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

  • 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
  • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
  • Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
  • Drake – “Toosie Slide”
  • John Legend – “Bigger Love”
  • Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

  • Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
  • CNCO – Unplugged At Home
  • DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
  • John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
  • Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
  • Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST DIRECTION

  • Billie Eilish – “Xanny” – Directed by Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat – “Say So” – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
  • Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Directed by Nabil
  • Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Directed by Dave Meyers
  • Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Directed by Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Directed by Anton Tammi

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
  • Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
  • Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
  • Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

BEST ART DIRECTION

  • A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
  • Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Art Direction by Anna Colome? Nogu ?
  • Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
  • Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Art Direction by Christian Stone
  • Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
  • Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
  • Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
  • Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
  • Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Visual Effects by Mathematic
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
  • Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room” – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

  • BTS – “On” – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
  • CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
  • DaBaby – “Bop” – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
  • Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Choreography by Richy Jackson
  • Normani – “Motivation” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

BEST EDITING

  • Halsey – “Graveyard” – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
  • James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Edited by Frank Lebon
  • Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
  • Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
  • Rosalía – “A Pale?” – Edited by Andre Jones
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana  (LoveBScott)
