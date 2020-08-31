CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Congrats! Niecy Nash Ties The Knot In Secret Ceremony With Her New Wife! [PHOTOS]

51st NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Consider this a pair of surprising nuptials! Actress Niecy Nash recently walked down the aisle for the third time and this time — she’s the wife of singer Jessica Betts!

The lovely couple shared a photo of their wedding day with Nash captioning, “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts #LoveWins.”

Betts, a singer/songwriter, has been around Nash for quite sometime, even performing her wedding song from when her Claws character Desna Simms was married.

The pair had kept their relationship relatively quiet but a scan of Betts’ Instagram sees her new wife pop up on more than a few occasions, including a video of Niecy showing off Betts on the set of her hit TV series Claws.

Earlier this year, Betts kept it subtle with a birthday wish for Nash, sharing a provocative photo of the actress with the caption, “Happy Birthday to a Real One #NiceNails.”

For Nash, this is her third trip down the aisle. She was married to Don Nash in 1994 before they divorced in 2007 and she was recently married to Tucker for nine years until their divorce was finalized earlier this year.

Congrats to the Betts!

RELATED: Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor Of 50th Birthday [PHOTO]

RELATED: Actress Niecy Nash, Husband Jay Tucker Split

Congrats! Niecy Nash Ties The Knot In Secret Ceremony With Her New Wife! [PHOTOS]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 month ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 12 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close