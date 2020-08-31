3’s A Charm: Niecy Nash Got Married To Who?

Congratulations are in order as Niecy Nash recently got married again. However, her partner this go around just may surprise you.

The Rickey Smiley Show reports that Nash walked down the aisle, for the third time, with singer/songwriter Jessica Betts.

We believe in all folks being happy regardless of sexual orientation so nothing but love and respect to the happy couple. But we’re still thrown for a loop considering Nash’s first two marriages were with men. But hey, they had their shot (Nash recently divorced Jay Tucker).

Per the Rickey Smiley Show:

Betts, a singer/songwriter has been around Nash for quite sometime, even performing her wedding song from when she was wed to Jay Tucker.

The pair had kept their relationship relatively quiet but a scan of Betts’ Instagram sees her new wife pop up on more than a few occasions, including a video of Niecy showing off Betts on the set of her hit TV series Claws.

Earlier this year, Betts kept it subtle with a birthday wish for Nash, sharing a provocative photo of the actress with the caption, “Happy Birthday to a Real One #NiceNails.”

For Nash, this is her third trip down the aisle. She was married to Don Nash in 1994 before they divorced in 2007 and she was recently married to Tucker for nine years until their divorce was finalized earlier this year.

Big up to Black love.

