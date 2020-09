Congrats to Tyler Perry according to Forbes he is officially a Billionaire.

via TMZ:

The numbers are in … here’s a breakdown of how Forbes is calculating Tyler’s milestone net worth:

— $320 million for his entire library of movies, TV shows, plays, etc., as he owns 100% of the content he’s created

— $300 million in cash and investments (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: