CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: No Charges In The City Council Text Message Case

No charges for city council members in the text message case.

 

Via Fox19

This episode should now be put behind us. They have apologized for and learned from their mistake,” Attorney Tom Hodges told FOX19 NOW. Hodges represented Council Member Chris Seelbach in the case.

“Cincinnati is facing four crises all at once – a pandemic, a recession, a movement (for) greater racial justice, and the spike in crime. That’s what our community is concerned about and that’s what our leaders are focused on.” Hodges says he’s spoken with Patrick Hanley, the special prosecutor appointed to the case by Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. “This is over,” Hodges said.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Case , charges , cincinnati , city , council , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , in , Message , No , text , The

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 4 weeks ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close