Avoid I-71 North When You’re Driving this Weekend….Here’s Why

A portion of northbound I-71 will be closed this weekend so that construction crews can demolish the remaining half of a railroad bridge.

Commuters will need to find detours, as the stretch from the Reading Road/Gilbert Avenue to Dana Avenue exits will be completely closed. The closure begins at 10p Friday and reopens 6a on Monday.

The demolition is part of the construction of the new MLK Drive interchange.

