CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Avoid I-71 North When You’re Driving this Weekend….Here’s Why

0 reads
Leave a comment

A portion of northbound I-71 will be closed this weekend so that construction crews can demolish the remaining half of a railroad bridge.

Commuters will need to find detours, as the stretch from the Reading Road/Gilbert Avenue to Dana Avenue exits will be completely closed. The closure begins at 10p Friday and reopens 6a on Monday.

The demolition is part of the construction of the new MLK Drive interchange.

Click here to read more.

Feds to Investigate Death of Fallen Firefighter Daryl Gordon
Memorial Service Scheduled Today for Lauren Hill
Local Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

oldschoolcincy_site_logo

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER – @oldSchoolCincy

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM – @oldSchoolCincy

JOIN THE OFFICIAL OLD SCHOOL CINCY FACEBOOK FAN PAGE

MLK interchange

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close