Raven Symone is back at it! This time she’s sharing her opinion onBeyonce and blasting the pop icon for her showing too much skin, according to BET.

Whoopi Goldberg defended Beyonce against Mike Huckabee‘s consistent criticism of her dress and sexuality on “The View.” Then, Raven added her point of view.

“Okay, I have an issue, I love — oh, here we go with the Bey fans again … but I just need somebody to put some pants on when people are performing nowadays,” she said.

Raven Symone Tell’s Beyonce To Put Some Clothes On was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Written By: Sam Sylk Posted May 11, 2015

