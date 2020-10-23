Nicki Minaj Shares First Pic Of Newborn Son Via Instagram

Nicki Minaj has shared the first glimpse of her newborn son. On The 37-year-old 1st time mom took to Instagram to post a photo of her little guy’s foot being held by her husband Kenneth Petty in honor of her wedding anniversary. “Happy Anniversary, my love ,” Nicki captioned the post.
Harpo, Who Dis Woman: Ayesha Curry Has Twitter Losing It With Freshly Laid Blonde Look
